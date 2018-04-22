Win tickets to see 60s show

Bringing on Back The 60s

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday May 17.

This fast moving show starring New Amen Corner is a must for lovers of 60s music with special guest appearances from Mike d’Abo (who replaced Paul Jones as front man for Manfred Mann back in 1966) and multi award winning Nancy Ann Lee know affectionately as “Little Miss Sixties”.

New Amen Corner are one of the hardest working and most highly respected acts on the sixties circuit here in the UK and around Europe. With multiple British sixties tours under their belt, the master-revivalists enjoy an unparalleled reputation that has grown through backing some of the biggest names of the sixties (Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more) and also from the energy and authenticity of their own shows. With keen attention to detail, New Amen Corner provides the ultimate journey through the decade that defined pop music.

In 1966 Mike d’Abo was the only one man who could fill Paul Jones’ shoes. Just Like A Woman, Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James and Mighty Quinn were just three of the string of hits with the ‘new boy’ in the line-up. Nancy Ann Lee has toured as support with Marti Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry, her strong vocal ability making her perfect for songs from this iconic era.

Competition

We have got together with the promoters of Bringing on Back the 60s to offer a pair of tickets to two lucky readers in our easy to enter, free competition. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this question. Who did Mike D’Abo replace as front man for Manfred Mann?

A) Manfred Mann

B) Paul Jones

C) Nancy Ann Lee.

Send your answer and a mobile number on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk Entry closes at midday on May 4. Winners will be chosen in a random draw.