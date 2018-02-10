Win CD featuring 80 tracks by greatest women soul singers

Soul Woman

4 CD pack

Here’s a great chance to win one of three 4 CD sets featuring the greatest women soul singers who have ever recorded. There are 80 timless classics on the CD starring the likes of Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Nina Simone and even modern artists like Corinne Bailey Rae. To be in with a chance of winning one of these answer the following question. Who was lead singer with the Supremes? Send your answer and daytime phone number on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon Feb ruary 23. Winners will be informed immediately.