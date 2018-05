Josie Duncan & Pablo Lafuente

Wadsworth Community Centre, Friday, May 18

Josie and Pablo are a vocal/guitar duo like no other. Their sets feature songs in Gaelic as well as English and the subject matter ranges from cotton mills and mines to traditional ballads. Josie’s voice, crystal clear with its slight Hebridean twang, fits perfectly with Pablo’s sensitive and often dynamic guitar playing. Opening the show will be local duo, Mockingbirds

Tickets from 01422 344458