Wedding Present play Bradford

The Wedding Present

Underground, Bradford on December 9

Continuing their tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1988 singles collection Tommy, Leeds Indie stars The Wedding Present arrive atUnderground in Bradford on the way to a grand finale at the 02 Academy in Islington on Dec 14. Tommy was a compilation album that collected the band’s first four singles and accompanying b-sides plus selected tracks from two early BBC Radio 1 sessions. This concert is sold out but join a waiting list at http://undergroundbradford.com/events-and-tickets/