20th Century Boy - The Musical.

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from May1-5

The musical inspired by the life of rock legend Marc Bolan returns to the stage on a UK-wide tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic star’s untimely death. And the producers are delighted to welcome West End star George Maguire back to the role of Marc. George has been involved with the show from the early workshop stages and has a close connection with the material. 01274 432000