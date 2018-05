The Carpenters Story

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on May 12 at 7.30pm (01422 351158)

Claire Furley as the magnificent Karen Carpenter and pianist/artistic director Phil Aldridge as her brother Richard take centre stage, accompanied by live musicians playing original orchestral arrangements to create a memorable night of music from one of the biggest bands of their era. Songs like (They Long To Be) Close To You, Rainy Days and Mondays and We’ve Only Just Begun transcend time.