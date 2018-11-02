Variety is the spice of life ... and music

Todmorden Orchestra

Todmorden Town Hall, Saturday, November 10, 7.30pm

Todmorden Orchestra opens its new season with a concert full of variety from Chabrier’s Fantasia Espana to Todmorden composer Tim Benjamin’s Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, featuring acclaimed trumpeter Simon Desbruslais (pictured above) as soloist. In addition there will be Manuel de Falla’s dances from the Three-Cornered Hat and stirring music by Rachmaninov and Prokofiev. Tickets are £12/£10/£2 from Todmorden Information Centre.

Tel: 01706 817333.