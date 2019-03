Whitney - Queen of the Night

Leeds Millennium Square, Friday, August 9.

Critically acclaimed international stage show sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Leeds. It stars Elesha Paul Moses supported by a live band and will be performed in the open air. Said Elesha: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Tickets: 0113 376 0318