Top folk singer for Malt House

Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne

Malt House, Rishworth, February 28 at 8pm.

In 2014 Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, folk singer; instrumentalist, was accepted as a main music student at Leeds University. For the next three years he visited local folk clubs in the region and built up an enviable reputation along the way. In 2017 he graduated with a First Class Honours music degree with an additional award as the most outstanding student in his faculty. You can see his final degree recital at http://livestream.com/uol/final-recitals-17 Tickets 01422 822569 or petecoe@backshift.demon.co.uk