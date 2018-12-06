The Script tickets go on sale on Friday morning

The Script

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on March 25

Tickets go on sale at 9am today (Friday) for tickets to see top Irish band The Script who play the Victoria Theatre in March as one of a number of intimate shows across the UK in the lead up to a very special concert at London Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. To date the boys have made five albums - four of them number ones - and have sold 30 million records. Songs such as For The First Time, Hall Of Fame, Breakeven and Superheroes have been smash hits on a global scale.

Tickets: gigsandtours.com or ticketmaster.co.uk or from the Victoria Theatre 01422 351158.