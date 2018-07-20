The best wedding present

The Wedding Present

The Lantern, Halifax, Sunday, July 22. (seetickets.com)

The Wedding Present are playing a series of concert dates this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of their first singles collection, Tommy. Tommy was a compilation album that collected the band’s first four singles and accompanying b-sides plus selected tracks from two early BBC Radio 1 sessions. It was released, in July 1988, on The Wedding Present’s own record label, Reception Records, and provides an overview of The Wedding Present’s frenetic output before the debut album, George Best.