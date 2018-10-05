Sowerby Bridge goes live for Oxjam music festival

Oxjam

October 13, Sowerby Bridge

The line-up for an all-day charity music festival in Sowerby Bridge has been revealed, with more than 30 acts performing across the town.

Rock bands, folk singers, blues artists and a host of alternative musicians are among the performers at Oxjam Sowerby Bridge.

The event kicks off at midday on Saturday, October 13 at pubs and other venues.

As well as some of Yorkshire’s finest singers and bands, groups are flying in from Australia and Portugal to take part.

Sydney rock band Flickertail will headline The Moorings while Lisbon electro-rockers ARY will take to the stage at The Blind Pig.

Other acts on the day include local shanty singers Land Lubbers, Sowerby Bridge’s own The Tragics and From The Hills, Halifax bands Regiment, Icon 13, Casino Rockets and Hebden Bridge folk rock group Jackys Fantastic.

The free festival is among more than 30 taking place up and down the country raising money for Oxfam and it is the first time the event has been held in Sowerby Bridge.

The Blind Pig, Hollins Mill, The Bull on the Bridge and The Moorings will have musicians playing throughout the day.

The Old Fire Station, which is now the home of Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water, will host a day of activities for all ages including craft modelling, a workshop teaching how to sing in harmony and bands throughout the evening.

A DJ will be at MoonBean playing funk, soul and 90s hits and the venue is creating a special Oxjam Gin, donating some of its proceeds to the cause.

Festival organiser Michael Gee said: “The level of support from businesses and individuals has been truly staggering.

“Not to mention all the artists who have come forward to perform. So many people across the community have put a lot of hard work in to this.

“Special mention goes to our Oxjam volunteers who have put so much of themselves into making this happen. It’s not every day you get to have a music festival right on your doorstep.”

Raffle prizes on the day include a handcrafted cigar box guitar from Full Moon Box Guitars, two tickets to a MoonBean Gin Night, paintballing trip and two sessions at Reload Nerf Zone.

The whole event is free but donations can be made on the day to Oxfam. A Just Giving page is also at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oxjam-sowerby-bridge or you can text OJSB50 £1 to 70070.

The full day’s programme can be found at https://clashfinder.com/s/oxjamsb/