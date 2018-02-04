Sixties nostalgia from great acts

Bringing On Back the 60s

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on May 17 (7.30pm)

Here’s a new show that’s bound to have tears of nostalgia welling in your eyes. It presents the New Amen Corner and their special guests Mike D’Abo and and multi award winning Nancy Ann Lee Little Miss Sixties! The New Amen Corner are one of the hardest working and most highly respected acts on the Sixties circuit here in the UK and around Europe. In 1966 Mike d’Abo was the only man who could fill Paul Jones’ shoes as front man for Manfred Mann recording hits Just Like A Woman and Mighty Quinn

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk