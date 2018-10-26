Singing into a third century

Autumn Classics Concert

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Halifax Choral Society, now in its third century of choral singing, will take the audience on a rich musical journey on Sunday, October 28 at 6.30pm. The Autumn Classics Concert will feature beautiful choral music from three inspirational composers - Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’, Gabrieli’s ‘In Ecclesiis’ and Mozart’s ‘Vesperae Solonnes de Confessore’. The North of England Classical Orchestra will be conducted by John Pryce-Jones and the soloists are Charlotte La Thrope, Emma Stannard, Bertie Yates and David Hall.

Tel: 01422 351158.