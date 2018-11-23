Rock icon Marty Wilde in Halifax

Marty Wilde

Victoria Theatre, Halifax/Sunday, June 2

Musical icon Marty Wilde is celebrating his 80th year by embarking on a nationwide tour which will bring him to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Sunday, June 2. Known as ‘the father of British rock n’ roll’, Marty’s vigour for music and live performance is undiminished. His Solid Gold Rock n’Roll Show, will feature artists from the first wave of British rock music: Mike Berry, Eden Kane, and special guest ‘Little Miss Sixties’, Nancy Ann Lee.

The show will look back upon an era of music that reverberates with audiences even today.

Having been spotted performing at London’s legendary Condor Club in 1957, Marty proved he was ‘born to rock n’ roll’ with a string of Top 5 hits as a teenager - including ‘Donna’, ‘Sea of Love’ and ‘A Teenager in Love’. He popularised fresh, youthful rock n’ roll and was the main feature artist on TV shows such as ‘Oh Boy!’ and ‘Boy Meets Girls’.

He also cemented his longevity as a popular music icon with his prodigious songwriting for other artists, which included a string of hits such as ‘Ice In The Sun’ for Status Quo and ‘Kids In America’ for his daughter, Kim. He also introduced The Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward to the art of songwriting, having made several recordings with Marty’s Wilde Three.

Last year, in recognition of the incredible feat of 60 years’ commitment to British music, Marty received an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Fellow performer Mike Berry is known just as well for his music as he is for his TV work. A long-time collaborator of producer Joe Meek, he enjoyed a string of hits in the ‘60s including ‘Don’t You Think It’s Time’ and ‘The Sunshine Of Your Smile’. He also had hits with his group The Outlaws including ‘A Tribute To Buddy Holly’. His TV work included the popular BBC series ‘Are You Being Served’.

