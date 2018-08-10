Rock and Roll

Letz Zep

Venue: 73, Brighouse, September 8.

Letz Zep are the Official Number One tribute to Led Zeppelin. An achievement marked by the Authoritative Ticketmaster Organisation, when they awarded Letz Zep with the status of both Most Popular and Most Highly Rated tribute to Led Zeppelin in the UK today. Both Jimmy Page and Robert Plant have attended gigs by Letz Zep, and they were suitably impressed, Page himself invited Letz Zep to perform at the official launch party for their ‘Mothership’ CD, in Soho.

Tickets for this 50th anniversary celebration from the venue.