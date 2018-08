Yorkshire Young Sinfonia

Leeds Town Hall

Described as ‘a rising star’, violinist Esther Abrami will perform with the Yorkshire Young Sinfonia on Friday, August 17 at 7pm. Performing under the baton of Tom Hammond, the orchestra’s musicians use iPads instead of sheet music and will play pieces by Bernstein, Lalo and Arnold. The Yorkshire Young Sinfonia is made up of musicians from some of Europe’s leading orchestras.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.