Passion, romance and tragedy in song

Carmen

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on

Friday, October 5.

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera returns with the mix of fierce passion and gorgeous melodies that is Carmen - a powerful and dramatic opera by Georges Bizet.

Sung in French with English surtitles, the production features an impressive cast accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians.

Feel the thrill and passion of love, jealousy and violence in 19th Century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular pieces.

Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontations and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875. It tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who is seduced by Carmen, a free-spirited femme fatale.

José abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties yet loses Carmen’s love to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.

The music of Carmen has been widely acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, atmosphere and orchestration, and for the skill with which Bizet musically represented the emotions and suffering of his characters.

The ‘Toreador Song’ is among the best known of all operatic arias. The rich and colourful vigour of the gypsies’ scenes will have you on the edge of your seat, and the vibrancy, enthusiasm and intensity of the performance will reverberate long after the final curtain.

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with fantastic colourful costumes, exquisite singing and the wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming on their way home, making this a must-see opera production for everyone. Love, treachery, passion and betrayal, Carmen has it all!

lFor tickets phone 01422 351158 or go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk