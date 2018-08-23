Orchestral concert raises funds for Tanzanian village

Todmorden Summer Orchestra

Here’s a date not to miss for fans of orchestral music and those who wish to help those less fortunate in a developing country.

This new orchestra - Todmorden Summer Orchestra - is made up of very fine players drawn from ensembles in Todmorden, Burnley, Oldham and further afield.

The concert, which will be held at St Mary’s Church, Todmorden on Saturday, September 1 at 7.30pm, will be conducted by Antony Brannick of Todmorden Choral Society. The orchestra leader is Andrew Rostron from Todmorden Orchestra.

The programme includes popular works by Elgar, Grieg, Bach and Mozart,and will also present the World Premiere of a brand new work by Todmorden based composer Tim Benjamin.

The piece entitled ‘Summer’s End’, features a solo tenor horn played by 18-year-old Lily Morgan, a rising star from Todmorden, who is heading to Huddersfield University to read music.

The concert also features Carisse White of Todmorden Orchestra on the solo flute in Bach’s popular 2nd Orchestra Suite.

Tim Benjamin is the organist at St.Mary’s Church which has had close links with Nyabitocho, a small village in Northern Tanzania for over 20 years.

During that time the congregation has raised funds to help the villagers build a church and recently it financed the installation of a fresh water collection tank.

However extra funds are needed to continue this work and so the proceeds of the concert will help raise yet more funds for villagers.

Tickets for the concert are available at Todmorden Information Office.