Henge

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, Friday, December 7

Henge are currently touring their weird and wonderful debut album ‘Attention Earth!’, which features songs about the Moon, spaceships and far away worlds. Expect alien dancers, out-of-this-world outfits and cosmic tunes when the band rocks up in Hebden Bridge on Friday in this latest leg of an intergalactic hop that recently took them to Leicester, Nottingham andLiverpool.

