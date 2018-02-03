Mercury rising at Venue: 73

Mercury

Venue: 73 Brighouse on Saturday, February 10.

Here’s an opportunity to see one of the world’s most authentic Queen and Freddie Mercury tribute bands. Mercury has been touring for 15 years now with Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie and Glen Scrimshaw as Brian May. In 2010 Freddie’s mum Jer Busara said: “Freddie was an original. He and Queen were the best. But now, in this new century, Joseph, Glen and Mercury are the next best thing”. That is some accolade. Most recently the band played a tribute gig to Freddie in front of his family and Brian May.

More info: 01484 720058.