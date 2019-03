Lunchtime organ recitals

Halifax Minster

The new spring season of weekly recitals gets underway on Thursday, March 7 - and includes more international musicians and younger female organists. With a relaxed atmosphere and warm welcome, the programme starts with John Keys, Nottingham City Organist and is followed on March 14 by James Lonsdale from Clitheroe. The music is from 1pm and lunch is from 12.30pm.

Tel: 01422 355436.