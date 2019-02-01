Kiki Dee headlines Brighouse Arts Festival

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri - An Accoustic Journey

Brighouse Arts Festival headliners on Thursday, Oct 10.

Pop star Kiki Dee will headline this year’s Brighouse Arts Festival. It is the Bradford artist’s 56th year in the music industry. She cemented her place in pop history with memorable songs like Amoureus and the number one Don’t Go Breaking My Heart which she sang as a duet with Elton John. Now for almost two decades, Kiki has been touring with Carmelo Luggeri producing a spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe. Performing in this stripped back way allows each of their exceptional talents to shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy. Join Kiki and Carmelo for an acoustic journey of stories and song which include unique covers by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and of course Kiki’s own hits I Got The Music In Me, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, and Amoureus. Festival Director, Matthew Harrison-Lord, said: “It is brilliant to bring such a world renowned star to Brighouse, a Calderdale exclusive. This year we are aiming to put the spotlight on Brighouse raising the profile of our festival and the town. Don’t delay booking, tickets are selling fast already.”

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/609849