Kate celebrates release of new album

Kate Rusby Christmas Show
Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Yorkshire-born folk singer Kate Rusby celebrates the release of her new Christmas album ‘Angels & Men’ with a special festive show at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Sunday, December 3 at 7:30pm. “Angels & Men is a mixture of songs old and new, some you may recognise, others you may not,” says the singer. Kate, who is celebrating 25 years in the business with a Mercury Prize nomination, will be joined by a brass quintet as well as her regular band,
For tickets call 01422 351158.
