Joe goes it alone

Joe Brown

Victoria Theatre, January 30

Joe Brown MBE is a one off. The cheeky chappie with the cockney accent has forded the tides of change, weathered the decades and bridged assorted musical genres with aplomb. Back in the day he was the headliner and Beatles were the ones opening the show! His capacity to impress has never faltered. And now, following a mega successful trial run last year, Joe embarks on a major outing by himself, his first National solo tour after more than 50 years in the music business. Not bad for a man in his mid seventies. See next week’s Go for a full interview.

