Todmorden Folk Festival

Various venues on May 3/4/5 (todfolkfest.co.uk)

As well as hosting paid events across historic venues, Todmorden Folk Festival aims to animate the town with live music in cafes and bars as well as colourful Morris dance sides from all over the country on the canalside and around the market. On Sunday, May 5, the festival is staging a takeover of Water Street with live folk music from around the globe including Mento-B and the Jamaican Folk Ensemble.