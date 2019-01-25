Let it BeA Celebration of the Music of the Beatles

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, June 3-8. A celebration of the iconic music of The Beatles which has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide, only this time with a twist. Act One takes the audience through the early days as John, Paul, George and Ringo embark on their incredible musical journey. In Act 2 it’s 10 years after the band split, John’s 40th birthday and the ultimate reunion concert that never was. A double fantasy, just imagine. This will appeal not just to Beatles fans but to all music fans.

Tickets from 01274