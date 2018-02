Roddy Woomble

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, March 21.

As frontman of Scottish indie rock band Idlewild, Roddy has notched up eight acclaimed albums and three compilations, two of which charted in the UK top ten. They have released twelve UK top forty singles and have toured throughout the world, as a headline act, and also as support to REM, U2, Pearl Jam and the Rolling Stones amongst others. His latest album ‘The Deluder’ was realsed last year.