Horse in town celebrating album’s 25th anniversary

Horse

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, Nov 16

Powerhouse Scottish singer Horse McDonald is coming back to Hebden Bridge celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of her breakthrough second album, writes Paul Clarke.

“This tour is centred round God’s Home Movie, which was released in November 1993, and the record label deleted it 15 years ago so it has not been available,” says Horse.

“I’ve been trying for a long, long time to get it back off them, so it can be re-released, and I finally signed a licencing deal recently so I’ve got the rights to CDs and vinyl which is very exciting.”

“I’m actually remastering the album, which sounds amazing, and I’ll send it back to the label so they can finally upload it for digital so people who prefer that to the physical can have that option.”

Horse’s career has had its ups and down but she’s always been welcomed at the Trades Club, fans recognising a kindred spirit in an artist who has often used her work to fight for social justice and equality.

“I like the Trades Club because it is almost like a living breathing creature and it is proper old Hebden Bridge in that it is about local people,” she says. “It’s like a visit to your favourite auntie or hotel as you get well looked after, and it may not be all modern and fancy, but we don’t need that.

As one of the first artists on a major label to be proudly LGBT, Horse may have paid a price in terms of chart success as she came out at a time in the 1990s when other performers were reluctant to reveal their own sexuality.

But that personal integrity and raw honesty in her music means local fans have remained loyal through the years, although at a legendary Trades Club gig one of them did get a bit carried away.

“A few years ago I did an acoustic tour, and when I sing I really get inside myself, so I was singing a dark song and the band started to laugh.

“I was like what’s wrong, I looked out into the audience and there was a woman flashing me.

“She’d lifted her whole top up, and she was being dragged away backwards with her t-shirt still up. Although I was supposed to be singing a poignant song it is a memory that will live with me for a long time. It’s funny because it means people feel like they can approach you, but maybe the real ale went to her head.”

