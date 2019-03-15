Great music to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

Gordon McKinney (4.30pm)/Rakish Paddy (5.30pm)

Grayston Unity, Halifax on Sunday, March 17.

The Grayston gives a big St Patrick’s day welcome to singer/songwriter Gordon McKinney who is all the way from Oklahoma and in the middle of a short tour of the UK. And then at 5.30pm it’s the turn of Rakish Paddy a band formed by pals 25 years. The the current line up, which will be playing Irish songs and tunes plus music from America, has been together for over 15 years with the exception of one member and includes two founding members.