Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, Nov 10

Hebden radio star Andy Knudsen makes his stage debut as a country singer at the popular monthly Lunchtime Live concert. He’s joined by s poken Word Artist, Wayne Martyn, sea shanty specialists The Landlubbers and last but not least Americana and country rock star Des Horsfall. This is a pay what you can afford event. Doors open at 1pm and the music event is on till 4pm. Refreshments available.