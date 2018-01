Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge. January 13 from 1-4pm.

This month’s event includes music from the wonderful Irish singer, Emma Lusby who is is influenced by the likes of Dervish and Sandy Denny.

Also on stage are singer songwriter Georgia Farrar, who has recently released an EP Confessions of a Closed Book and 18-year-old Magdalen Bath plus The Lazarus Boys who play everything from pop jazz to punk.

This is a pay as you feel event.