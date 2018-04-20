Great line up for special concert

Love Music Hate Racism

Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, Saturday April 21

Exciting reggae band Kioko is supported by local artists Logan & Manley (pictured) and The Pepper Jam Band for this special concert. There have now been many hundreds of Love Music Hate Racism events, from large outdoor festivals to local gigs and club nights. Top artists who have performed at LMHR events ince its inception include Ms Dynamite, Kasabian, Hard -Fi, Babyshambles, Akala, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, Estelle, The View, Lethal Bizzle, Kano, Roll Deep and Basement Jaxx.

Tickets 01422 845265.