Great acts for lunchtime live

Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, December 8.

With Magdalen Bath and Isaac Hughes-Dennis both promoting recently released albums plus sets from Stephen Shulman’s Jazz Quartet, RockSalt Acoustic - who are back after an eight-year hiatus - and local spoken word poet Socs Blakely, this Christmas lunchtime live looks like being an an absolute cracker. These events have now been going for 13 months and have continued to grow in popularity. As well as performing Isaac co-hosts with Sarah Courtney.

This is a pay as you feel event.