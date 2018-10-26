Gray’s anatomy of Dylan

Bob Dylan, Literature & the Poetry of the Blues

Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Tuesday, November 6

Sixteen years after his sell-out debut at the Little Theatre, Michael Gray, a world authority on the work of Bob Dylan, presents his latest show Bob Dylan, Literature & the Poetry of the Blues at the town’s Trades Club. Gray wrote the first study of Dylan’s work ever published. His books are now used widely in universities and colleges. This is the author’s first tour since Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, and the event will include “loud music and rare footage”.