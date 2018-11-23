Get in the mood for Christmas

Christmas Singalongathon

Hebden Bridge Town Hall, December 15 at 5pm

Christmas is rapidly approaching which means that it’s almost time for Hebden Bridge pianist Dave Nelson’s ever-popular, annual Family Christmas Singalong to ensure that winter holiday festivities get off to a cracker of a start. This year it’s on at Saturday, December 15 at 5pm in the Town Hall, Hebden Bridge.The event, a regular feature in town’s festive calendar for almost 30 years, is an old-fashioned ‘round the piano’ opportunity to sing along to all those favourite Christmas songs and carols. The event will raise funds for next year’s Hebden Bridge Piano Festival, which Dave founded and directs. “We always put on free and subsidised events for families during the festival,” said Dave. “The Singalong raises money to help cover the cost of these.” As in previous years, local singers Wainsgate Waits will perform and Gala and Alex Baldacci have been persuaded to reprise their storming version of ‘Fairy Tale of New York’. Mainly though, the event is all about people getting together to welcome the festive season. There’ll be mince pies, mulled wine and plenty of cheer. Tickets are available from Monday from the Town Hall reception desk or from hebdenbridgepianofestival.com/christmas.