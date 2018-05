Marry Waterson/Neill MacColl

Square Chapel arts centre, Haiifax

Marry Waterson, the beguiling folk singer and daughter of ‘Bright Phoebus’ songwriter Lal Waterson will perform alongside Neill MacColl, the producer of her third album ‘Two Wolves’ and son of folk legends Peggy Seeger and Ewan MacColl on Friday, May 11 at 7.30pm. She will play numbers from her four albums and traditional folk songs.

Tel: 01422 349422.