Festival is a chance to get back to your folk roots ...

Hebden Folk Roots Festival

May 11/12/13

All the world’s a stage, they say, and Hebden Folk Roots Festival has certainly captured a wide range of performers and musical styles this year.

The weekend kicks off with a Yorkshire night at Hope Baptist Chapel featuring Jon Palmer’s Acoustic Band and Roger Davies supported by Reggie and the Krayfish.

And the weekend brings top singer songwriters like Reg Meuross, Steve Tilston and Ewan McLennan to the Hebden Bridge stage.

Musical Director Dave Boardman says: “Get your Folk Roots weekend tickets and make sure you are ready for an amazing festival.”

Amongthose performing across three days are Henry Priestman, Blanty, The Harmony Jar, JJ Hayden, Ghost School, Will Kaufman, Logan and Manley, Jack Parker, Thomas Graham, Frank Leigh, Creedy, Rock Salt, Jacky’s Fantastic, Magdalen Bath, Soma, Henry Parker and The Amazing Slipper Men, Cousin Pearl, Farrago, The Groovin Brothers, Catfish Skillet, the 309’s, Phoenix Ceilidh Band and G-Runs n’ Roses - a Bluegrass band from the Czech Republic. West Yorkshire, 5 piece.

Storytelling plays a major role in the festival and this year Shonaleigh who was brought up in the Drut’syla tradition is sharing her tale called ‘The Sapphire Staff’. International award-winning storyteller, Ursula Holden Gill has new stories on her ‘Beyond the Veil of Calderdale’ Ghost walk too.

Choirs across the valley - Calder Valley Voices, Three Valleys Gospel Choir, Remingtons, Corista, Recovery Choir and The 4 Hoarsemen - are coming together to put on one big concert at St James Church and there will be street performances from The Fire Man Dave, The Landlubbers, Mike Hancock, Moonshine Creek, Leap to your Feet, Oakenhoof Cloggers and The 400 Roses and many more

‘World on your Doorstep’ finishes off the festival with Town Musicians of Bremen, Trixxi Corish, Leeds based, Mambo Jambo and Don’t Feed the Peacocks.

Official festival camping is at Old Chamber Farm and Campervans at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. For all timings venues and details including full weekend tickets go to www.hebdenfolkroots.org