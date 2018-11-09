Experience a night of David Bowie in Halifax

Bowie Experience, the most successful David Bowie tribute show, is back at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday December 1 with a brand new production.

The show features all of the pop icon’s greatest hits and continues to provide audiences with an unforgettable journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years.

With an all-British cast, the show has become the world’s favourite and most authentic tribute to the Thin White Duke, and continues to amaze audiences across the globe and is a must-see for all Bowie fans.

The ultimate tribute show, the Bowie Experience pays great attention to the sound and feel of the music, complete with new authentic costumes, songs and stage set.

“Our aim is to faithfully recreate the sound and vision that made Bowie’s songs so timeless” said Laurence Knight, who plays Bowie in the show. “We pride ourselves on doing the music justice”.

Laurence is a vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist who has performed all over the globe during the past 18 years of touring, with performances at the official ‘David Bowie Is’ Exhibition at The V&A in London and The Royal Albert Hall.

Joined by his amazing co-cast members, the show will feature all the hits from A to Ziggy, including Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love and Let’s Dance.

For ticket details go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01422 351158.