Elvis: Top tribute act to leave Halifax all shook up

The King is Back

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday, November 23

The World’s Number One Elvis Tribute Artist, Ben Portsmouth a multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the “Taking care of Elvis” band. Audiences quickly realised that this was someone with a special talent. Join him for all the classics.

Tickets 01422 351158