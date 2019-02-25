Eleven famous faces that are coming to Calderdale this year
Over the years Calderdale has been treated to a whole host of famous daces visiting the borough and it looks like 2019 is going to be no different.
From rock bands at the Piece Hall to a world renowned star headlining the Brighouse Arts Festival, there’s something for everyone across the borough this year. From singers to actors and chefs to ski jumpers, here are ten famous faces who will be coming to Calderdale in 2019.
1. Elbow
Mercury Prize Winning rock band Elbow will be performing at the Piece Hall, Halifax on June 30. With hits including One Day Like This and Scattered Black And Whites, this is a show not to be missed.
The Victoria Theatre, Halifax will welcome Irish trio The Script on March 25. The band boast four number 1 albums in the UK and four platinum selling singles in the US and it promises to be a great show.