Elbow - another big name for Halifax

Elbow

Piece Hall, Halifax on Sunday, June 30

Mercury Prize winning rock band Elbow are heading to The Piece Hall for a huge outdoor show with a stellar line-up of supporting artists. Having released their first record in 2001 Elbow have made six more studio albums including the multi-platinum selling The Seldom Seen Kid. 2008 saw the band win ‘Best British Group’ at The Brit Awards and ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’ won Ivor Novello songwriting awards, as did last year’s hit ‘Magnificent (she says)’. The band also performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. Iconic lead singer Guy Garvey, host of ‘Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour’ on BBC 6music has also been recognised for his contributions to UK music. Last year saw the band complete a UK and European Arena Tour before going back into the studio to work on a new album due for release this year. The beautiful surroundings of the Grade 1-listed Piece Hall in Halifax will make for an epic and unmissable outdoor show.

Tickets for Elbow plus special guests go on sale today (January 25) at 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk