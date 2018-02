Annual Hymn Sing

Central Methodist Church, Brighouse

Overgate Hospice Choir will hold its 26th Annual Hymn Sing on Saturday, March 10 at 7.30pm. The guest soprano will be Claire Strafford, from Kilburn, North Yorkshire, David Holder from Leeds will be organist and the conductor will be Dr Simon Lindley. The programme will highlight the 60th anniversary of the death of the great English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. Tickets: £10.

Tel: 01422 373252.