Cher tickets on sale Friday

Cher - Here We Go Again

First Direct Arena, Leeds on October 30.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today (December 14) for Cher’s much anticipated 2019 arena tour which brings her to Leeds at the end of October - her first live UK dates for more than 14 years. Launching her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny and Cher, the iconic superstar made unprecedented strides in what had long been a male-dominated industry and continues to reign supreme as one of the world’s greatest entertainers. A worldwide superstar for more than five decades, Cher has sold more than 100 million records and conquered more challenges than a handful of other talents combined – recording, concerts, film, Broadway acting, television and directing. In 2018, Cher returned to the big screen with a stunning performance in the mega-hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again followed by the release of her new album inspired by the movie, Dancing Queen. And incredibly the multi-talented Oscar, Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning icon still holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for the 1998 blockbuster Believe. You’ll need to move quick to bag a ticket but here’s who’s selling them.

Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, Gigantic.com, Alt-tickets.com