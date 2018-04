Brighouse & Rastrick Band Salvation Army, St James Road, Halifax on Thursday May 10, 7.30pm. Tickets £10

The 2017 Champions of Great Britain, Brighouse & Rastrick Band will play a special concert at the Halifax headquarters of the Salvation Army. This promises to be a night of top quality music in the company of one of the best bands in the business. All proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army’s Big Collection (photo by Gordon Ratcliffe).

Full details from 07807 712920 / 077671 42261