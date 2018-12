Todmorden Choral Society Christmas Concert

Central Methodist Church, Todmorden on December 15

Join Todmorden Choral Society for a thoroughly eclectic mixture of seasonal music with traditional carols and readings. The choir will sing “Weihnachshistorie” by Heinrich Schultz to add a Teutonic flavor to the evening. There should be something for everyone in the programme and the audience will be treated to an entertaining evening.

No admission charges, but a retiring collection.