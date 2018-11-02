Calderdale welcomes legendary fiddle player Peter Knight

Gigspanner

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax on November 7 at 7.30pm.

In the wake of his departure from folk-rock pioneers Steeleye Span, legendary fiddle player Peter Knight has turned his full attention to his trio Gigspanner and established their reputation as one of the most genuinely innovative acts on the folk/roots scene. Described by Folk Radio UK as one of the “most quietly brilliant sets of musicians in the folk world and beyond”, they take self-penned material along with music rooted in the British Isles and produce richly atmospheric arrangements.

Tickets from 01422 349422