Bringing on back those Hacienda good times

Hacienda Experience

Square Chapel, February 2

Those who remember the original and legendary Manchester nightclub The Hacienda, can relive those party days as the iconic experience comes to Halifax tonight.

Music lovers are invited on a journey through the birth and evolution of Factory Records and Manchester’s iconic Hacienda scene with a screening of Michael Winterbottom’s Noughties cult classic 24 Hour Party People starring Steve Coogan as ambitious but frustrated local TV news reporter, Tony Wilson.

The film also stars Shirley Henderson, Ralph Little, Paddy Considine and Andy Serkis.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A and exclusive House DJ set from the original Hacienda DJ Graeme Park. Square Chapel will stay open into the wee hours (2am) with a special late license, giving fans a chance to get all nostalgic and for others to experience the scene if they never had the chance before.

Said Park: “I’m very much looking forward to the Q&A session after the screening of the superb 24 Hour Party People film.

“As someone who was heavily involved in Factory Records and The Haçienda, I can tell you that the film is a very true account of what actually happened in Manchester in the 1980s.

“The actors play eerily accurate portrayals of all the strong characters involved and the Haçienda scenes are amazing, as anyone who went will testify once they’ve see them. As there was always a large contingent of ravers from West Yorkshire who made the weekly pilgrimage across the Pennines to Manchester to visit The Haçienda, I’m very much looking forward to some great questions and sharing some stories from what was an epic period in musical history.”

The Hacienda Q&A and live DJ set is an exclusive event at Square Chapel Arts Centre taking place from on Friday, February 2.

Audiences can purchase tickets priced at £15 to attend the screening of the film from 7.30pm, plus the Q&A and the live DJ set.

Or tickets for just the evening live DJ set, from 10pm, are priced at £10.

For more information and to buy tickets visit Squarechapel.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01422 349422.