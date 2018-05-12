Bringing back the 60s

Bringing on Back the 60s

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on May 17, 7.30pm.

This fast moving show starring New Amen Corner is a must for lovers of 60s music with special guest appearances from Mike d’Abo (who replaced Paul Jones as front man for Manfred Mann back in 1966) and multi award winning Nancy Ann Lee know affectionately as “Little Miss Sixties”.

New Amen Corner are one of the hardest working and most highly respected acts on the sixties circuit here in the UK and around Europe. With multiple British sixties tours under their belt, the master-revivalists enjoy an unparalleled reputation that has grown through backing some of the biggest names of the sixties (Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more) and also from the energy and authenticity of their own shows. With keen attention to detail, New Amen Corner provides the ultimate journey through the decade that defined pop music.

In 1966 Mike d’Abo was the only one man who could fill Paul Jones’ shoes. Just Like A Woman, Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James and Mighty Quinn were just three of the string of hits with the ‘new boy’ in the line-up. And, like his predecessor, Mike’s career after the disbanding of the Manfreds in 1969 lost none of its momentum. He’d already proved his impressive skill as a songwriter by composing Build Me Up Buttercup for The Foundations and Handbags & Gladrags, a massive hit for Chris Farlowe and later for Rod Stewart and The Stereophonics. Nancy Ann Lee has toured as support with Marti Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry, her strong vocal ability making her perfect for songs from this iconic era. The show is a perfect two hour recipe of million selling hit magic.

For tickets or more information please go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01422 351158.