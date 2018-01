Sunset Boulevard

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, February 5-10

One of the all-time great musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning (Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical) masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is a compelling story of romance and obsession, based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film, with Don Black and Christopher Hampton’s

wonderful book and lyrics. It stars Ria Jones and Danny Mac.

Tickets 01274 432000